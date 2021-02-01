KeeperDAO (ROOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.94 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for about $423.00 or 0.01260294 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00150243 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038446 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

