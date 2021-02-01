Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.