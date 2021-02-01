Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 5,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,911. Kelso Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.