Key Financial Inc Acquires 7,615 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,788,000 after buying an additional 218,753 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 131,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. 58,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,368. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.