Key Financial Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.50. 121,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

