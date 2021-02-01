KeyCorp Comments on AT&T Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

