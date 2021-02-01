KeyCorp Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Underweight

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

