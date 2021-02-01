Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $936.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.