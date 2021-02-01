KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $273,091.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $273,091.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.