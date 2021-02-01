King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. King DAG has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $1.26 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.