Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $105,590.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

