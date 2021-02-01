Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 7.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.48 and last traded at $54.23. 2,350,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,622,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth $63,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $886,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 141.6% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

