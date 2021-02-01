Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 5.6%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 307,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 292,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 140,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

