Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

