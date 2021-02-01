Kish Bancorp (OTCMKTS:KISB) Trading 2.8% Higher

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, demand, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

