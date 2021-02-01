KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $280.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.61. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.37.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

