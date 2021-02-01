Kleros Price Tops $0.0942 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $56.49 million and $4.26 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016879 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,520,283 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

