Klimatas Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $12,209.88 and approximately $33.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

