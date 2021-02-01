Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Knoll by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,052,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,706 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 1.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,138,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 194.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $758.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

