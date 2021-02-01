Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $82.89 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00262310 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00030838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,913,879 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

