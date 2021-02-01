Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) (CVE:KTN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.45. Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 885,161 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$130.20 million and a PE ratio of -44.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

Kootenay Silver Inc (KTN.V) Company Profile (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

