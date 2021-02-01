Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Trading 6% Higher

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.35. Approximately 348,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 344,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,526,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 146,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.