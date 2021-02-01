Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,014,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 9,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,845.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of KGTFF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.