Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

