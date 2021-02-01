Kubient, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KBNT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 8th

Kubient’s (NASDAQ:KBNT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 8th. Kubient had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kubient in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBNT opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. Kubient has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

