KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $95.65 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $95.65 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00869128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.41 or 0.04371416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020136 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.