Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.69. 800,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 762,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $23,172,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

