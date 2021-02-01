Kusama (KSM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $88.28 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Kusama has a total market cap of $848.85 million and approximately $88.28 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for $100.22 or 0.00297414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

