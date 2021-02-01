Kuverit (KUV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,426.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Kuverit has a market cap of $350,170.75 and $1,426.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,764,002 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

