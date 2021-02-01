KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 243,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 83,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $65,333.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,852 shares of company stock worth $573,123. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

