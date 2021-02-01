L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $171.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.80. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

