Lam Research Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $583.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.40 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

