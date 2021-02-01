Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Lam Research worth $452,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $18.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.79. 73,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.68 and a 200 day moving average of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

