Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $22.87 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $22.87 million and $6.95 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,237,920 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

