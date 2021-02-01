Lamden Market Capitalization Tops $4.00 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Lamden has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $25,630.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.