Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LAND traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 621 ($8.11). The company had a trading volume of 2,158,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 601.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Land Securities Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.20 ($13.03).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

