Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 1,857 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

