Largo Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.92 or 0.00029482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $175.68 million and $1.75 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Largo Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00151935 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00265840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,782,932 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,963 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

