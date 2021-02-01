Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.