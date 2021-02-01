Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE LVS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.79. 497,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.