LATOKEN Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. LATOKEN has a market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $34,143.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.