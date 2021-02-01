Lattice Semiconductor Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of LSCC opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,888 shares of company stock worth $122,495. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

