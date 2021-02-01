LBRY Credits Market Cap Hits $52.10 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $52.10 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.1000 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00264173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038129 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

