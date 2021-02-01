Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Leaf Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

