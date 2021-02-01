Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Trading 9.3% Higher

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.90. 676,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 457,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

