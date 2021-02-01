Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $369,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.83. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

