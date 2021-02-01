Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $41.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

