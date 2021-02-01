Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

