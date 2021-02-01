Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $250.77 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

