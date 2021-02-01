Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $4.32 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $84.59 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $88.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

